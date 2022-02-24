Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Grab Lunch in Miami

It appears Kanye West has a new sidekick, he's been spotted again with Chaney Jones ... the woman whose style has seemingly mimicked Kim Kardashian time and time again.

We got pics of the new duo out in Miami Thursday, grabbing a bite to eat for lunch. Chaney dressed head-to-toe in a black body suit, sunglasses, black purse and what appears to be a black pair of Yeezys ... a look Kim has worn on multiple instances.

It's the second time we've seen the two together in 2 days ... Chaney accompanied Kanye backstage at his "Donda 2" listening event in Miami on Tuesday. During the show, Chaney wore the same pair of sunglasses that Kim sported during a "Donda" event in Atlanta in 2021.

Unlike Kanye's last fling, Julia Fox, Chaney hasn't said much about their new apparent relationship ... but we've now seen the pair together both in L.A. and Miami -- so safe to say they're bicoastal.