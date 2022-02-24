Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Instagram Posts Caused 'Emotional Distress'

Kim Kardashian wants a judge to make her single ASAP ... because Kanye West's Instagram posts are hurting her emotionally, and all she wants now is to move on and co-parent in a healthy manner.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim says it very directly, "I very much desire to be divorced." She tells the judge she's asked Kanye to keep their divorce private, "but he has not done so," and talks about Kanye's barrage of social media posts about their relationship.

Kim says, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

As we've reported, Kanye's accused Kim of kidnapping their daughter, Chicago, says she's accused him of ordering a hit on her, and gone after her for allowing North to be on TikTok.

What's more, Kim addresses Kanye's previous filing, in which he asked for Kim to give up any marital privileges with any future spouse as it pertains to custody of Kim and Ye's kids. She calls his request "unprecedented," saying, "Clearly Mr. West's goal here is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry."

Kanye had also asked to prevent Kim from transferring assets out of any trust. Kim says that won't be an issue, because the terms of their prenup kept all their money separate, and they never created any community property.

She also notes Kanye's lawyers acknowledge they're having trouble getting through to him too. In October 2021 they wrote to Kim's attorney about trying to break down the prenup for Ye, saying ..."But as you also know, we face challenges in communicating with our client -- and the validity of the prenup (with all of its related legal implications) is a heavy issue to broach."

Kim bottom lines her request for single status by stating ... "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."