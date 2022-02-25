NBA's Mitchell Robinson's Dad Found Safe

Fantastic news -- New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson's dad, Mitchell Jr., has been found safe ... after going missing for 2 weeks.

As we previously reported, the hooper pled for the public's help in searching for his dad, who was last seen on Feb. 11. in Pensacola, Florida.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Mitchell Jr. was found after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Clayton, Missouri early Tuesday morning.

Clayton PD tell us the officers discovered Mitchell was listed as missing by Escambia County police after they ran his name through the system. CPD informed ECSO Mitchell was found safe and wasn’t a danger to himself ... and Mitchell was let go with a verbal warning.

It's a major sigh of relief -- the 2018 2nd-round pick had been posting on social media about the situation ... saying, "Don't know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home pops."