Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West, I'm Not Keeping the Kids from You

Kim Kardashian has had it up to HERE with Kanye claiming she's been keeping the kids from him ... calling him out to stop with his "narrative" and bring her truth to the forefront.

Ye posted a photo of 3 pins Monday morning -- pins of Kim, Kanye and an alien head -- with the caption, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my him Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

Not long after Kanye put it up, Kim fired back in the comment section, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

On Sunday, Kanye posted a series of videos complaining about North on TikTok and alleging Kim was keeping North from him -- not allowing her to attend Sunday Service. He also voiced his concern in not being allowed to choose where his kids go to school.

However, it was the text convo between Pete and Kanye that surfaced that really showed how serious things have gotten -- Pete revealing he was "In bed with your wife" -- and asking Kanye to meet face-to-face to hash things out.

What's interesting, Kanye asked Pete to show up to Sunday Service to talk -- but Pete refused -- saying he didn't want to do it for the cameras, and wanted to chat in private.

As you know, Pete's taken the brunt of Kanye's attacks for the last 6 months, and has remained silent ... but warned Kanye he was done holding his tongue.