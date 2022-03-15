Ex-NBA Star Michael Beasley Breaks Down During Emotional Interview

Play video content The Pivot

"I've been trying to find good people for so long. I'm tired, bro."

That's former NBA hoops star Michael Beasley, the #2 overall pick in 2008 (behind D. Rose), opening up about how failed relationships in his life have made him insular and distrusting of people -- and it's had a negative impact on his mental health.

Beasley joined former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on "The Pivot Podcast" for a candid conversation where he fought through tears and dished on everything from his mother stealing from him to living an isolated life where he only plays basketball and sits home alone.

"I don't know no one that ain't stole from me," Beasley said. "Everybody except for my kids stole from me."

"Every step of the way, I asked for help."

The conversation took a turn ... in ways going from an interview to an intervention. Clark, Chowder and Taylor pleaded with Beasley, telling him isolating himself from the world because he's been mistreated in the past isn't the solution.

The men even offered help ... with Crowder, who lives near MB, telling the hooper he'd love to hang and chill while their kids play together.

"You have kids. I have kids. Come to my house. We can get bounce houses for the kids, we can sit back on the porch, drink a couple beers, drink some wine, hang out," Crowder pleaded.

You'll recall ... Beasley was heavily touted coming out of Kansas State, where he averaged over 26 points a game during his one and only season. The 6-foot-9 forward was selected right after Derrick Rose in the NBA Draft ... with the number 2 overall pick.

Beasley was often compared to Kevin Durant -- as both guys could basically get a bucket at will. But, their pro careers have gone in different directions. KD's one of the greatest hoopers ever ... meanwhile, Beasley's become an NBA journeyman.

He played 11 seasons in the NBA ... spending time with the Timberwolves, Knicks, Bucks, Rockets, Suns and Lakers.

But, he never really established himself as a premier superstar in the NBA, something many thought was a certainty.

This interview sheds light on some of the awful things Michael's lived through ... and gives a peek at the person, not just the player.