Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rapper Nelly Charges Away In Miami Club, After Pelted In the Head

Rapper Nelly Pelted in the Head at Miami Club ... It Definitely Got Hot in There!!!

4/12/2022 12:50 AM PT
'POUR' ATTITUDE
TMZ.com

Nelly went from 0 to 100 really quick ... after being pelted in the head at a club in Miami.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... the "Hot in Herre" rapper was hanging inside E11EVEN Miami, Friday night ... when he got whacked in the head with an object.

Check out the video ... you see the object -- possibly an ice cube -- tossed by someone on the balcony. You then see Nelly triggered ... ready to confront the culprit.

Nelly grabs the back of his head and peers up ... before charging toward the balcony.

Nelly's entourage and club security stepped in and prevented the situation from escalating. He was still able to enjoy the night ... once things cooled down.

The rapper ended by doing a short performance ... rapping throwback hits onstage.

There were no slaps, no cops ... just another night in the club.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later