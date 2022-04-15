Evander Kane Officially A Single Man Again

Evander Kane is a single man again ... TMZ Sports has learned a judge just ruled he and Anna Kane are officially done.

Court docs show a Santa Clara County, Calif. judge made the ruling on Wednesday -- saying Evander is now single once more.

Evander and Anna married in 2018 and had a daughter together ... but their relationship soured a short time later -- and has recently gotten very ugly.

Anna filed for divorce from Evander in July 2021 -- and the two have accused each other of heinous things in separate court filings in the ensuing months.

Wednesday's ruling did not resolve any of the issues raised in the case other than their marital status. Alimony, child custody and other key issues in their divorce all will be figured out at a later date.

The ruling, though, did open the door for Evander and Mara Teigen's relationship to progress further.

As we reported, Evander linked back up with Mara following Anna's divorce filing ... and Mara announced a short time later she was pregnant with Evander's child.

Evander has made it no secret he's wildly in love with her -- saying "there's no one like you" in an Instagram post dedicated to her the day after Valentine's.