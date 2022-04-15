Paige VanZant Rips JetBlue For Leaving Families Stranded After Canceling Flight

Paige VanZant is super pissed at JetBlue for apparently canceling her flight without letting her know ... and the AEW star let them have it, blasting them online.

The 28-year-old fighter/wrestler ripped the airline on Thursday via Instagram -- alleging JB royally screwed her over at a Florida airport.

"F U JetBlue," VanZant said, "Just sat at my gate for over an hour waiting for my flight."

"Never got an updated gate or delay info. Went to ask where the flight is. Apparently, they changed the gate and didn't tell anymore."

Her flight was pushed to Friday, which sent PVZ through the roof when she realized other families were stranded, too.

"They will not get us on a flight until tomorrow. I'm lucky I live in Florida. What about all these other families!!!!"

"Multiple families with nowhere to sleep. JetBlue you suck."

To make matters worse, VanZant says her flight was delayed again on Friday but finally took off this morning.

We reached out to JetBlue for a comment ... but so far, no word back.

According to VanZant's IG, it looks like she's heading to LAX ... where we spoke to her last month about her new AEW deal.