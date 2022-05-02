Photo Of Colby Covington's Broken Tooth Revealed After Alleged Jorge Masvidal Attack

TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of Colby Covington's face following his alleged March altercation with Jorge Masvidal ... and in one of the photos, you can see the UFC star's front tooth is clearly broken.

The pics were taken a short time after Covington alleged Masvidal punched him in the head and mouth area on March 21 outside of a restaurant in Miami.

In the photos, Covington's right cheek appears to be red ... while his front left tooth is obviously fractured.

The pictures were included as exhibits in docs filed by Masvidal's attorney, Bradford Cohen, on Monday.

"Interestingly," Cohen wrote of the pictures in the docs, "the images do not demonstrate an injury aside from a small chip in [Covington's] fake tooth."

In the docs, Cohen is asking the judge to order Covington to take independent medical exams to determine the extent of the alleged "brain injury" that Colby said he suffered in the incident with Masvidal.

Cohen also asked the court in further documents filed on Monday to have Colby's Rolex watch inspected.

Cohen claims the timepiece that Covington said Masvidal damaged in the alleged attack is actually a "FOLEX." Cohen says there are doubts that it's worth anywhere remotely near $95,000 ... and he's asking the court to issue an order that would allow them to inspect the watch.

He also said pictures of the watch taken after the alleged incident with Masvidal show "simple wear-and-tear scratches."

As we reported, Masvidal has been hit with two felony charges following Covington's allegations -- one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief.