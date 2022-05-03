Raiders' Nate Hobbs Pays Just $250 To Settle Reckless Driving Case

Sweet, sweet deal for Raiders star Nate Hobbs ... who paid just $250 to settle his reckless driving arrest -- where cops say he was busted driving 110 MPH in his Mercedes, putting an end to the case after pleading "no contest."

As we previously reported, the 22-year-old CB out of the University of Illinois was stopped by Nevada State Police on January 16 after the cops say he was driving erratically, cutting off cars without signaling ... all while driving at a high rate of speed.

In February, we posted police-worn body camera footage ... and it was clear during the stop, the cop was pissed!

"Why would you put yourself and everybody else out here on the roadway in extreme danger because you're going to a meeting?" the cop asked. "Explain that to me."

Nate apologized, saying it was a mistake ... but the trooper wasn't having it.

"Over 110 miles an hour? No signaling, cutting cars off, that's an honest mistake? No, that's a poor choice," the officer fired back.

Nate begged the cop not to arrest him ... explaining he'd just been arrested for DUI two weeks earlier. That, as you might expect, did not work.

Fast forward to Monday. Hobbs wasn't in court for the brief hearing, but his attorney was ... ultimately pleading no contest on Nate's behalf.

The small fine was paid (FYI, Nate will make about $1 mil this season on his rookie deal) ... closing the book on the reckless driving arrest.