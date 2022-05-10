Blac Chyna Accuses Judge of Bias in Kardashian Trial
5/10/2022 3:02 PM PT
Blac Chyna thinks the deck was stacked against her in her fierce legal battle with the Kardashians ... she accuses the judge of harboring an extreme bias.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Chyna is accusing Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of showing an "undeniably hostile and extremely biased" attitude against her and her attorney.
Chyna claims the judge's alleged bias worked against her ... specifically in regards to the judge's jury instructions Chyna thinks led to the eventual verdict, which went in the Kardashian's favor.
Remember ... the judge tossed Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, outta the courtroom for trashing Kris Jenner and her kids, and TT later appeared to threaten the judge, though she claims it was actually aimed at Kris and not the judge.
Chyna's complaints echo those of Walter Mosley, the executive producer of "Rob & Chyna," who testified during the trial. Walter thinks the judge clearly favored the Kardashians and didn't seem to be a fan of BC's lawyer, Lynne Ciani.