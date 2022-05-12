Kanye West's Girlfriend Chaney Jones Gets 'Ye' Tattoo on Wrist

Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones just leveled up in their relationship, she's rocking Ye's name on her wrist in ink.

That's right, Chaney just posted a series of photos of herself in what looks like Balenciaga pants and a tube top, but it's the subtle "ye" on her left wrist that has fans buzzing.

Of course, the tattoo is a tribute to her new man -- and his new legal name. The pair have been dating for several months now, so it's possible Chaney wanted to get the work done to signify an important person and time in her life.

As we reported ... the couple was together in Japan last month, where Chaney accompanied Kanye on a business trip. The two were low-key, snapping a few pics -- including one Chaney posted while they looked toward a street.

It's not just Kanye's new relationship that's sprouted new tats -- Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has gotten several pieces done in her honor -- including one that reads "My Girl is a Lawyer" and a branding of her name on his chest.