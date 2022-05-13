Rapper Al Kapone Says Steph Curry Can't Use 'Whoop That Trick,' Not Against Memphis!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Memphis-born rapper Al Kapone -- most famous for his hit song "Whoop That Trick" -- says Warriors superstar Steph Curry can't use his signature line ... especially against his hometown Grizzlies!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the Southern MC after Memphis' 134-95 blowout win over Golden State Wednesday night ... and asked him how he felt about Curry saying his game plan heading into Game 5 was, "Whoop that trick."

"To be honest with you, I had two different feelings," Kapone said. "One feeling was, 'Wow, Steph Curry just said whoop that trick.' That was one feeling. Like, 'Man, this is pretty big.'"

"But the other side was -- you can't say that against my team. [I] was excited on one end, 'cause it was Steph Curry. But on the other end, you can't use that against my team."

Steph Curry watching the PA play ‘Whoop that Trick’. Draymond Green enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/R2TP1AFnHT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2022 @anthonyVslater

Kapone -- who debuted the banger in 2005 -- said the Grizzlies tapped him to perform the record Wednesday night ... and once he saw Curry on the court, he knew what he had to do.

"I'm running around the court like I normally do," Kapone said, "getting the crowd pumped, and I just so happen to look up and notice -- there he is right there."

"I gotta make you eat those words right now, for Memphis!!!"

Of course, the song is a big deal because of its Southern roots ... but also because Terrence Howard performed it in the hit movie "Hustle & Flow" featuring Taraji P. Henson.

"It's amazing to have a song that's on the level of 'We Will Rock You,'" Al said. "It's amazing to know I birthed something that's iconic, and I'm here for every moment of it."

Speaking of TH, Al tells us he would love to share the stage with Howard and perform the legendary song together ... whether at a concert or a Grizzlies game.

"I talked to Craig Brewer, who is the writer and producer of Hustle and Flow, and we have had that conversation," Kapone said. "We're definitely trying to make that happen."