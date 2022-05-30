NFL CB Jeff Gladney Dead At 25 Following Car Accident

Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former 1st round draft pick, died early Monday morning following a car accident in Dallas.

He was only 25 years old.

The details surrounding the fatal Memorial Day crash are not yet clear.

Gladney, born in Texas in 1996, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd overall pick in 2020 ... after starring at TCU.

The standout corner played in all 16 games for the Vikes in 2020 ... racking up 81 tackles (63 solo).

However, Jeff was cut by Minnesota in the summer of 2021 after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The case ultimately went to trial, and Gladney was found not guilty. But, because the trial took time, JG was forced to sit out the entire 2021 season.

After the not guilty verdict, he was free and clear to resume his very promising football career. In fact, the Cardinals just signed Jeff to a new contract in March 2022.

Gladney's agent released a statement, saying ... "We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time."

The NFL world is also mourning the passing. The Cardinals organization issued a statement addressing the tragic news.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Jeff's former TCU teammate, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor, is grieving the loss of his close friend.

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

New Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt spoke on the tragedy, writing "Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff."

The Vikings also issued a statement.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Rest in peace.