Ryan Adams Reveals He's 9 Months Sober, Excited to Play for Fans Again

Play video content TMZ.com

Ryan Adams is ready to get back to performing for his fans -- after some of the most difficult years of his life -- telling us his prep has him 9 months sober and super sore!

We got the singer-songwriter out on a run at The Hollywood Reservoir Wednesday, a place that's become familiar to Ryan as of late. He tells us he's been working through his mental health struggles with 5-6 miles of running per day, and it's also helped him stay clean.

He's also mounting a comeback after a 2019 New York Times report accusing him of sending sexual messages to an underage fan as well as being "manipulative, obsessive and controlling" with 7 other women -- including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Eventually, the FBI cleared Adams in the underage messages case -- but he hadn't really gotten on stage since then.

Now, he's just announced an 8-gig string of shows -- including Chicago and Milwaukee -- to start in October ... this after he quietly took the stage for 5 comeback shows in May. Sources close tell us ticket sales have already been strong ... proving fans still wanna see him in action.

While Ryan wouldn't exactly tell us his thoughts on cancel culture -- avoiding the topic by reminding us just how sore he was -- you gotta imagine he's excited about the chance of a legit comeback.