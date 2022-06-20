Soap Star Ashley Jones Officially Divorced, Gets Restraining Order Against Ex

'Bold and the Beautiful' star Ashley Jones is no longer married to her allegedly abusive husband ... but she's walking away with some court-ordered protection.

A judgment's been entered in her divorce from Joel Henricks, and according to the docs, they hammered out child custody issues earlier this month ... and also figured out how they're dividing up all their assets.

The one complicating issue is Ashley accused Joel of beating her and causing a spiral fracture in her hand. As a result, she also asked to extend her restraining order against him through Feb. 20, 2023 ... and the judge granted it.

According to the divorce judgment, obtained by TMZ, Ashley will have physical custody of their 6-year-old son, Hayden, 3 days a week plus alternating weekends. Joel gets him for 4 hours each Tuesday and Wednesday and alternate weekends.

Ashley gets to pick Hayden's school next year, but has to pay 100% of the tuition. She'll also have her son with her for Mother's Day and her birthday every year. She and Joel will alternate custody, annually, for holidays and school breaks.

The divorce does not include child support or spousal support, but the exes agree they'll each cover all expenses incurred while they have Hayden.

As for division of property ... each keeps their personal bank accounts, Ashley gets a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE -- while Joel gets a 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 and a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.