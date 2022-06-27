Daily Harvest Lentil Leek Crumbles Sued By Customer Who Lost Gallbladder

A woman is suing Daily Harvest, the organic food-subscription company, claiming its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles have upended her life, causing her gallbladder to be removed, liver damage and all sorts of other problems.

Carol Ann Ready claims back in May, she bought the product through her online subscription. The same day she ate the Crumbles, she began experiencing abdominal pain and gastrointestinal distress.

It got so bad she couldn't handle it ... she said on a pain scale she was either 9 out of 10 or possibly 10 out of 10. So, 2 days later she went to the ER and got pain meds and was told to go home and eat a bland diet.

Now here's the crazy part ... she went home and several weeks later ate more Crumbles and it made a bad situation desperate. Her abdominal pain intensified so she went back to the hospital.

Doctors found she had elevated liver enzymes, and she stayed in the hospital for 4 days. Doctors concluded she had both liver and gallbladder dysfunction. She was told she may have to endure the pain indefinitely. They told her the best course would be to remove her gallbladder, which they did.

It's unclear if she continues to have liver problems, but she says she continues to suffer significant pain and she'll need time to see doctors and that could mess up her career.

She's suing for more than $75,000 -- btw, that's just a placeholder. She'll probably ask for a lot more.