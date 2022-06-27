Johnny Depp is All Smiles Boarding Private Jet in Paris

If Johnny Depp's trip to Paris has him looking like the King of France, it's because he's about to be ... and his excitement about it is written all over his face.

Johnny was still rocking that ear-to-ear smile he's had ever since emerging victorious over his ex-wife Amber Heard in their defamation case ... as he left his hotel in Paris and headed for a private jet flight.

JD was in France last weekend ... reportedly preparing for his role as Louis XV in a film called, "Jeanne du Barry."

He was clean-shaven and greeted just about everyone with smiles and handshakes ... as she made his way from the hotel to his private jet.

As for his ex, Amber Heard, she was spotted shopping at TJ Maxx last week.

