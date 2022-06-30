Anthony Edwards Shows Off Insane QB Skills, Tom Brady Approves

Play video content

Anthony Edwards might have a future in the NFL -- the Minnesota Timberwolves star showed off his rocket arm in a highlight video ... and it was so impressive, even the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Brady, had to show respect.

The 20-year-old hooper posted a clip of his football workout with some of his friends recently ... with the guys engaging in 1-on-1 battles.

In the video, Ant -- who was playing QB -- airs it out with a beauty of a throw ... putting the football where only the receiver could catch it.

But, Edwards didn't stop there ... he successfully completed a back-shoulder pass as well, easily one of the toughest throws for any QB in the NFL to make.

"Don't I look like something?" Edwards asked after delivering back-to-back bombs. "What y'all think? I got a profession in this s*** or what? Pay me!"

Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL https://t.co/FC6F05YSmr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 30, 2022 @TomBrady

Ant's incredible display of marksmanship was so good that it caught the eye of TB12, who tried to convince the NBA baller to suit up in the NFL.

"Ant, I know the money is good but you're playing the wrong sport bro @NFL," Brady tweeted ... with Edwards replying, "Gronk gone, so what's up?"

Of course, replacing Rob Gronkowski won't be easy for Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, but at 6'4", and with the ability to spell for the 44-year-old Brady at QB, Edwards may not be a bad idea.

If the Timberwolves aren't worried about losing their superstar to the NFL, they should definitely be concerned about him bolting for Hollywood ... 'cause the guy is a hell of an actor as well.