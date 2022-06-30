Anthony Edwards Shows Off Insane QB Skills, Tom Brady Approves
6/30/2022 10:46 AM PT
Anthony Edwards might have a future in the NFL -- the Minnesota Timberwolves star showed off his rocket arm in a highlight video ... and it was so impressive, even the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Brady, had to show respect.
The 20-year-old hooper posted a clip of his football workout with some of his friends recently ... with the guys engaging in 1-on-1 battles.
In the video, Ant -- who was playing QB -- airs it out with a beauty of a throw ... putting the football where only the receiver could catch it.
But, Edwards didn't stop there ... he successfully completed a back-shoulder pass as well, easily one of the toughest throws for any QB in the NFL to make.
"Don't I look like something?" Edwards asked after delivering back-to-back bombs. "What y'all think? I got a profession in this s*** or what? Pay me!"
Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL https://t.co/FC6F05YSmr— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 30, 2022 @TomBrady
Ant's incredible display of marksmanship was so good that it caught the eye of TB12, who tried to convince the NBA baller to suit up in the NFL.
"Ant, I know the money is good but you're playing the wrong sport bro @NFL," Brady tweeted ... with Edwards replying, "Gronk gone, so what's up?"
Gronk gone, so what’s up??? https://t.co/A3RRksPd0G— Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) June 30, 2022 @theantedwards_
Of course, replacing Rob Gronkowski won't be easy for Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, but at 6'4", and with the ability to spell for the 44-year-old Brady at QB, Edwards may not be a bad idea.
If the Timberwolves aren't worried about losing their superstar to the NFL, they should definitely be concerned about him bolting for Hollywood ... 'cause the guy is a hell of an actor as well.
What can't he do?!