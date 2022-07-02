Camille Vasquez Will Spend 38th Birthday with BF and Elton John

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez is gonna spend her birthday in style ... her time overseas with her beau is going to include spending some time with her famous client.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Camille's boyfriend has got a fun-filled trip planned for her 38th trip around the sun -- as we reported, she flew to London last week, where BF Ed Owen lives and is getting ready to party!

They're planning on heading to Wimbledon, which is super cool. They're also gonna see Elton John and The Rolling Stones at separate concerts. And ... they'll travel to Prague to see JD, where he's set to rock out with Jeff Beck.

The big question ... will Johnny call her out or even invite her on stage ... it would drive the crowd wild!

As we reported, Camille's been fielding offers from law firms ever since scoring a verdict in favor of Depp ... we're told she's speaking with agents and network execs about a bunch of projects ... like broadcasting roles, speaking engagements and even starting her own production company.