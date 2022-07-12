Rob Riggle Dating 'Holey Moley' Contestant, Professional Golfer Kasia Kay

Rob Riggle is dating as he goes through a nasty divorce with his estranged wife, and his new girlfriend isn't just a professional golfer ... she's a former contestant on his game show.

Rob is dating Kasia Kay ... they recently went Instagram official and are leaving "💗" emojis on their photos together, so it's pretty serious.

Kasia's IG feed is littered with tons of pics of her and Rob at golf courses, Hollywood events and NFL games and they look super happy.

Rob and Kasia had a working relationship before getting romantic ... she appeared as a contestant on season 2 of ABC's "Holey Moley," which Rob co-hosts with Joe Tessitore.

TMZ broke the story ... Rob's wife, Tiffany, filed for divorce in October 2020 and listed May 2, 2020, as the date of separation.

It's worth noting, Kasia's "Holey Moley" episode aired in July 2020 -- and a source close to Rob is telling us there was no overlap with his ex-wife.

Kasia posted her first IG pic with Rob in July 2021, a group selfie with RR, "The Office" star Brian Baumgartner and retired MLB star Chase Utley. We're told the relationship's only recently gotten more serious.

Rob's divorce turned ugly shortly when, as we first reported, he accused his ex of spying on him via hidden camera, hacking him and taking $28,000 of his cash. He's now suing Tiffany, in addition to the divorce.