Kanye West Sued by Production Company Claiming He Owes Over $7 Million

Kanye West and his team continued to string a production company along with unfulfilled promises of payment, which eventually swelled up to more than $7 million ... according to the company, which is now suing Ye.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Phantom Labs says they worked on multiple large-scale projects with Kanye between June 2021 to March 2022. Among the ventures were 4 weeks of Sunday Service, a listening event for "Donda 2," the "Free Larry Hoover" show with Drake and his canceled 2022 Coachella performance.

Phantom, repped by attorney Howard King, says at first, Ye and team were good about making payments -- but it wasn't long before bills started to pile up -- and by February 2022, they say they were owed over $6 million.

The docs say Ye had allegedly promised to settle his debt with Phantom, using the reported $9 million he was supposed to make at Coachella, but when he unexpectedly canceled on the festival, Phantom says it became clear, Ye wasn't going to pay.

Phantom says in addition to the $6 million tab Ye already had with the company, they were hit with another $1.1 million in Coachella-related cancelation fees they also want Ye to cover.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye backed out of Coachella less than 2 weeks before the festival kicked off. While the reason behind his cancelation still isn't totally known, he made the decision after a rough few months which saw him lash out against Kim Kardashian.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia eventually filled Kanye's headlining spot, and got a ton of praise for an incredible performance.