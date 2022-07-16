Xzibit Struggling Financially, Outraged Estranged Wife Wants Spousal Support in Divorce

Xzibit thinks it's absurd for him to pay his estranged wife spousal support ... he says he's struggling to make ends meet while she's living in their $3 million home with her new boyfriend.

The "Pimp My Ride" star just filed a response to Krista Joiner's legal docs seeking spousal support in their divorce ... X says he simply doesn't have the cash because a huge chunk of his income dried up during the pandemic.

According to the new docs, obtained by TMZ, Xzibit says he's no longer the breadwinner he was before the divorce ... claiming he hasn't worked in Hollywood since 2019, isn't getting any money from his cannabis ventures and lost tons of income when COVID scuttled the concert scene.

X says in the docs he's "struggling to make ends meet at the same time trying to uphold being a public figure, pay my own expenses and provide for my son."

Xzibit paints Krista as someone who is doing just fine without spousal support ... he says her recent income was around $175,000 a year and claims she's living in their home with her new boyfriend and the man's kids.

X says Krista's boyfriend has been bragging about the digs on social media, filming a pilot in the home and taking down Xzibit's artwork and recording plaques.

Xzibit says he asked Krista to agree to sell the home after she filed for divorce in February ... but he says she only recently agreed to unload the property and now the housing market is starting to cool.

X says the home is estimated to be worth $3,715,600 ... but he thinks they could've sold for a higher figure if she played ball earlier, and says they had to take out short-term loans to pay the mortgage pending a sale.

Oh, and get this ... Xzibit claims Krista went behind his back to obtain a new lease on a 2021 Bentley and signed for the lease under his company name, Xzibit Inc., even though she's not an exec there. He also alleges she forged his name on a check for the down payment.