'Glee' Star Blake Jenner Arrested for DUI
'Glee' Star Blake Jenner Hits Wrong Note with Cops ... Arrested for DUI
7/17/2022 12:20 AM PT
Blake Jenner, one of the stars of "Glee," has a legal battle on his hands after cops hauled him in for an alleged DUI ... TMZ has learned.
The Burbank Police Department tells TMZ ... officers pulled over the 29-year-old actor when they noticed he failed to stop at a red light around 11:30 PM.
During the traffic stop last weekend, officers felt Jenner -- no relation to the you-know-whos, BTW -- was showing signs of intoxication, so they put him through the paces of field sobriety testing.
That didn't go so well for him, according to cops at least. Blake was arrested and booked for misdemeanor DUI. He was released shortly thereafter with a citation, and will have to appear before a judge at a later date.
"Glee" fans will remember Blake for his role as Ryder Lynn on the hit show. He also co-starred with Renee Zellweger in the Netflix mini-series, "What/If."