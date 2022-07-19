Michael Chandler Says Fight w/ Conor McGregor Biggest Fight In MMA

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is literally the biggest fight you could make in all MMA, so says "Iron" Mike, who tells TMZ Sports that's the fight he -- and the people -- want!!

"If Conor's coming back anytime soon, I think me and Conor would make some fireworks and it's a fight that fans want to see. I think it's the biggest fight we can make in mixed martial arts right now and I try to say that as humble as possible but I think it's a huge fight," Chandler told Babcock when he joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (weeknights on FS1).

Of course, the 36-year-old #5 ranked UFC lightweight is coming off a devastating knockout of Tony Ferguson ... who starched with a front kick at UFC 274 in May.

Conor, for his part, hasn't fought since July 2021 ... when he gruesomely broke his lower leg during the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor likely won't fight until the first half of 2023 ... but this isn't a situation where Mike is going to try and bait McGregor, who sustained an incredibly serious injury

"The guy snapped his leg. It wasn't a small injury, it required surgery, maybe multiple surgeries, a titanium rod going in, and all that stuff," Michael says.

He later continued ... "I'm not gonna throw stones at the guy. I mean the guy completely shattered his leg and it was literally just a year ago. Have people come back quicker than he's gonna come back? Yes, probably, but also we don't know the extent of Conor's injury."

And, Chandler believes the sport of MMA is better with, not without, Conor.

"The [UFC] and the lightweight division is better when Conor McGregor is a part of it but that being said, he needs to come back at the right time."

We also talked to Chandler about the just announced 155 lb. title fight featuring Charles Oliveira (#1 ranked) and Islam Makhachev (#4 ranked) at UFC 280 in October.

Mike gave us a winner (he says it'll be Charles -- whom he fought in 2021) ... and he explained why during the interview.

FYI, neither man has lost anytime recently. Islam's last L was in 2015 ... and Charles' was in 2017.

And, get this. Mike has another gig outside of the Octagon. He's the Chief Athletic Officer at Speede ... a fitness company crowdfunding (via Indiegogo) a product that's said to be a revolutionary home gym.

With Michael's help, the company has already received over $236K in funding. The original goal was to raise $15K.