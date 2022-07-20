Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Terry McLaurin Parties Hard At Miami Nightclub To Celebrate New Commanders Contract

7/20/2022 12:20 AM PT
CLUB CONGRATS
Forget cars, bling and shopping sprees ... Terry McLaurin celebrated his new, massive Commanders contract extension by spending some of his newfound cash at a Miami nightclub!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... just a couple weeks after the wide receiver signed a huge $71 MILLION extension with Washington -- he hit up Mr Jones in South Beach to party hard.

McLaurin was there on Saturday night -- and at one point during the festivities, the club recognized his new, 3-year Commanders deal by writing a congratulations note to him on the video boards.

The club also posted McLaurin up in a makeshift helicopter -- all while clubgoers cheered him on.

Of course, the 26-year-old had every reason to party his ass off -- coming into the league as a third-round pick in 2019, the wideout was making right around league minimum to dominate for the Commanders the last three years.

So, the raise and the ensuing celebration are certainly well deserved ... congrats, Terry!!!

