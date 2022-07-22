L.A. Rams Unveil Insane Super Bowl Rings Featuring Palm Trees & SoFi Stadium Replica
7/22/2022 6:37 AM PT
Aaron Donald asked to be ringed following his Super Bowl-winning sack in February ... and on Thursday, the Rams sure as hell delivered him what he requested -- unveiling some insane bling for the championship victory!!
Nearly six months after L.A. beat Cincinnati to take home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI -- the Rams finally got their rings ... and they're flashy!!!
The ice features one Lombardi Trophy, two palm trees and a GRIP of diamonds. Underneath the removable top, there's a replica of SoFi Stadium, with a piece of a Super Bowl game ball tucked into it.
The team touted the bling as the "most carat weight in history of a sports championship ring."
The rings also have the players' names and numbers on them ... and feature the team's rallying cry this year, "We not me."
Rams players and coaches received the keepsakes at a private ceremony in L.A. on Thursday night -- and it ain't hard to see the guys LOVED them.
And, yes, Donald did come full circle with his "ring me" celebration at the party.
The Rams kick off training camp later this month, so the celebration will be a short-lived one ... but hope ya'll enjoyed the win for at least one more night!