Massive Crash At Tour de France Femmes Leads To 30-Person Pile-Up

Crazy scene at the Tour de France Femmes on Thursday ... when a crash resulted in a huge pile-up during Stage 5 of the event, requiring one rider to be taken away in an ambulance.

It all went down with about 28 miles left in the race -- when two riders made contact with each other ... causing them to wipe out.

The crash sparked a domino effect, with 30 riders getting tied up in the crowd.

Somehow, most riders were eventually able to get back up and finish the stage, but Movistar's Emma Norsgaard required further medical attention and was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Several other riders required assistance with minor injuries after completing the stage.

Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM ended up winning the stage ... beating out Elisa Balsamo and current leader Marianne Vos in the tight race.

Which omnipotent being has she annoyed?! To be run over by your own team car 😩😩 it’s like this is Mavi Garcia and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day pic.twitter.com/R5HiqFdUpt — Pe-tour de France ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🚴‍♂️ (@PBXscribes) July 27, 2022 @PBXscribes