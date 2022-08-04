Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Infowars' Alex Jones Must Pay $4.1 Million to Sandy Hook Parents, Jury Decides

Alex Jones $4.1M In Damages To Sandy Hook Parents ... Jury Decides

8/4/2022 3:01 PM PT
Shutterstock Premier

Alex Jones' lies are going to cost him $4.1M ... an amount to be paid out to parents who lost their kids during the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The decision, made Thursday by a jury in Austin, TX was for plaintiffs Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, who first requested $150M in compensatory damages when the trial started. Punitive damages will be determined during another trial.

8/3/22
LOST IN TRANSLATION

As we reported, Jones -- who essentially said the mass shooting was a hoax -- was grilled during the trial ... during one moment that's now gone viral, an attorney for the parents revealed Jones' own legal team accidentally distributed his text messages, catching Jones in an apparent lie.

Other standout moments included the judge chastising Jones for a number of things, like lying ... and even chewing gum.

In closing statements, the family attorneys said "Speech is free, but lies you have to pay for" -- something that apparently resonated with the jury.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later