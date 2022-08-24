Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ex-NY Giants Star Hakeem Nicks Selling Super Bowl XLVI Ring

Hakeem Nicks Ex-NY Giants Star ... Selling Super Bowl XLVI Ring

8/24/2022 12:15 AM PT
Getty/Heritage Auctions

A piece of NFL history can now be all yours thanks to Hakeem Nicks ... TMZ Sports has learned the former NY Giants star has decided to part ways with his Super Bowl ring -- putting it up for auction this month.

Bidding on the bling -- which Nicks helped Eli Manning and the Giants win in an epic game against Tom Brady and the Patriots back in 2012 -- is currently at $25,000, but officials at Heritage Auctions tell us it could ultimately get up to over $80,000.

2011 New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI Championship Ring
Launch Gallery
The Selling Ring Launch Gallery

The ring is massive, it's a size fifteen piece that's so loaded with diamonds and blue sapphires, it weighs in at a whopping 95 grams.

It also has plenty of history attached to it -- because Nicks was a huge reason why NY was able to upset Brady in the SBXLVI game.

Heritage Auctions

The former first-round pick totaled 10 catches for 109 yards in the contest -- and had some huge grabs for Manning in the team's fourth quarter, game-winning drive.

Getty

It's unclear why Nicks is selling the piece -- but according to Heritage Auctions, the ring comes with a letter of provenance from the former wideout and we're told a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Bidding ends later this week ... good luck!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later