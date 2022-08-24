Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Honeymoon In Italy, Dine On Lake Como

Play video content TMZ.com

Every second wedding's gotta have a second honeymoon -- seems like that should be a rule -- and that's why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back in Europe for another romantic vacay.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ben and Jen pulled up to the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy Tuesday -- arriving by private water limo, naturally.

The tables to the left of them were apparently kept empty ... even a glass facade was moved so they could get a better view of the iconic lake.

Security was also nearby to make sure their night went uninterrupted.

And yes, we're told they couldn't keep their hands off each other -- they put a pause on the kissing so Jen could head off to the bathroom, but when she came back they got right back to it!!!

Sounds like Ben was taking a look at Jen's wedding pics on Vogue's IG page -- truly her #1 fan.

As you know, they said "I Do" for a second time at his Georgia estate over the weekend ... after first eloping in Vegas last month. Wedding #1 ended with a family trip to Paris for their honeymoon.

