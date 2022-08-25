Tom Brady Gives Bulge Enhancement Advice, Stuff Your Undies With Socks!

I Got Some Big Advice For You

Play video content

Not exactly filling out your underwear?? Don't worry, Tom Brady's here to help ... revealing his secret to looking fresh in your skivvies -- and all ya need is boxers and a tube sock!!

File this under things we didn't expect to write about today ... but, here we are.

Brady just restocked a bunch of Brady brand boxer briefs and briefs this week ... and in an effort to sell more products, Tom's company has been pumping out photos of chiseled underwear models who look amazing.

Newly retired Rob Gronkowski, 6'6" tall and ripped, also got in on the fun, modeling the Brady undies alongside GF Camille Kostek. Gronk, like the other models, looked flawless.

But, what about us "normal-looking guys?" Tom's got our bac- ... err, nuts.

"So the Brady underwear just restocked and I've been posting a bunch of pictures. And these guys, pretty ripped, pretty jacked. Taking it to a new level. So for the rest of us, us normal-looking guys, I came up with the Brady brand mirror picture starter pack."

And, then came this!

Step 1: Take your Brady underwear.

Step 2: Take your sock (you'll only need one of them here).