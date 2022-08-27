Nappy Roots Fish Scales Shooting: Inside Job Suspected

Play video content

Nappy Roots' rapper Fish Scales is recovering from a gunshot injury after getting kidnapped outside his own restaurant -- and now 911 audio, and police records, reveal the scary scene he was lucky to escape.

According to the police docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Scales was leaving his ATL brewery Atlantatucky, along with his friend Britt Robinson, to get food. When Robinson was delayed for several minutes outside, Scales went out to check on him.

Scales told police that's when an armed robber surprised him, pointed a gun at him and demanded cash as he forced Scales back inside the brewery.

Robinson was still outside when he called 911 and told dispatch multiple suspects took his gun and house keys before they went after Scales, demanding he open the safe inside Atlantatucky.

Robinson says he saw the shooter talking on a phone during the robbery ... possibly getting cues on where the money was located.

When the robbers returned with Scales, they were adamant about going to to get more money -- the cashless brewery only had $20 to $30 -- and they knew Scales' address.

After loading into the car, Scales said the robbers demanded to enter his home, and the second suspect Taser'd him in the back of the head.

After pleading to no avail, Scales eventually decided to flee the vehicle ... where the first suspect got out and began to wrestle with him, claiming, "I don't want to hurt you."

During the physical struggle, Scales was struck by a single gunshot in his left calf.

Scales began to run, and ran far enough to realize he wasn't being followed. The Nappy Roots rapper then found the closest house, banged on the door and asked the owners to call cops.

Scales also told officers he was dealing with a disgruntled employee less than a year ago, but couldn't recall the person's name. He also suspects one of the robbers was attempting to mask their voice.