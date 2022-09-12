Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Tjay Posts IG with 50 Cent, Hints At Remaking 'Many Men'

Lil Tjay Links with 50 Cent & Hints At ‘Many Men’ Remake!!!

9/12/2022 9:37 AM PT
50cent liltjay

Lil Tjay seems to be doing fine following his near-fatal shooting this summer … just ask 50 Cent, who was all smiles while flicking it up with the “FN” rapper.

Tjay posted a double selfie Monday … referencing both his and 50 Cent’s brushes with death with the caption “MANY MEN" loaded with thinking emojis.

The Trench Kid was hanging out in L.A. while taking in a special performance from his rap O.G.’s Snoop Dogg, Tony Yayo, Flo Rida and O.T. Genasis … who jokingly used 50’s song “I’m Supposed to Die Tonight” as a punchline for Tjay’s good fortune.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Of course, it’s historic knowledge 50 Cent survived being shot 9 times prior to making it big as a rapper … and famously detailed the incident in his song “Many Men” from his diamond-selling debut album, “Get Rich Or Die Trying.”

The song has been a popular remake for rappers in the past … 21 Savage, Polo G and the late Pop Smoke, among others, have their own versions -- and it would be a nice fit for Tjay’s comeback catalog.

Tjay was shot 7 times before bouncing back with the song “Beat The Odds” and revealed he started walking a week after coming out of surgery.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

TMZ Hip Hop dropped the deets back in June ... Tjay was shot by a man named Mohamed Konate, resulting in an attempted murder charge for the NJ native.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later