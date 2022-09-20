Lil Baby Refuses to Address Canceling Show in Canada, Partying in Vegas Instead

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Baby is feeling it from fans after he was spotted partying in Vegas, hours after canceling a show in Vancouver ... but he certainly didn't wanna talk about it.

Baby hit Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with some friends Tuesday, and while we asked him several times about the incident from over the weekend, he only tried to deflect the attention elsewhere before eventually hitting an ice cream truck, where he ordered Flamin' Hot Funyons.

As we reported, Baby's fans in Vancouver went ballistic over the weekend, destroying property, when he pulled out of his performance at Breakout Festival. The rapper stated, "I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me."

