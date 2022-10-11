Photographer Pushed By Davante Adams Files Police Report, Claims Injuries

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

The photographer shoved to the ground by Davante Adams after the Raiders-Chiefs "MNF" game has officially filed a police report against the NFL superstar, claiming he was injured during the incident and had to go to the hospital.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the man went to cops at Arrowhead Stadium at around 10:30 PM -- just moments after Adams had pushed him following the Raiders' 30-29 loss.

Authorities tell us the man claimed he was the victim of an assault. They say he told them he suffered injuries ... though they were "thought to be non-life threatening."

They added that the man was later transported to the hospital.

Cops say they are investigating it all -- and following the completion of the probe, detectives "will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."

For his part, Adams apologized for his role in the incident -- once at his locker following the game, and then again on Twitter.

"I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me," said the 29-year-old, who signed a five year, $140 million contract with Vegas this offseason. "I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

It's unclear if the NFL is seeking punishment for the wideout.