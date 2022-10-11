Davante Adams Shoves Man To Ground After Chiefs Loss ... Apologizes

Davante Adams was so furious after losing to the Chiefs on Monday, he put two hands on to a man's chest and shoved him to the ground ... though he apologized for his actions just a few minutes later.

The shocking scene happened after Las Vegas fell 30-29 to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium ... when Adams was trying to leave the field to head back to the locker room.

Davante Adams shoved someone leaving the field pic.twitter.com/3W5OAi7Dal — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 11, 2022 @cjzero

As the Raiders superstar was making his way toward a stadium tunnel, a man toting a camera tripod got in his way ... and that's when the Vegas wide receiver pushed the dude so hard, he fell.

Two videos shot from inside of the stadium show the guy tumbling onto some carpeted concrete ... and Adams didn't even try to help him up.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022 @SportsCenter

But, moments later at his locker, Adams told media members he was remorseful over it all.

"I want to apologize to the guy," Adams said. "There was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like, jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground."

"So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams -- who scored two touchdowns in the loss -- later tweeted out another apology ... saying he "felt horrible immediately" over it all.