Kanye West's Bank Cut Ties with Him Prior to Anti-Semitic Rants

While many people assumed JPMorgan Chase Bank cut ties with Kanye West after his recent anti-Semitic attacks, the decision was actually made weeks ago after Ye voiced his displeasure with the bank.

In a letter circulated by Candace Owens Wednesday night -- which had the date cropped out -- Chase announced it was ending the relationship with Yeezy Inc. A source familiar with the correspondence tells us the letter was actually sent back on September 20 ... well before Kanye wore his 'White Lives Matter' shirt or before he made the anti-Semitic remarks.

It was early September when Kanye aired out his grievances with Chase, writing, "I went to JP Morgan but of course they won't give me no deal flow cause Jin Ulrich is on the board of both adidas and JP Morgan."