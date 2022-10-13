Kanye West's Bank Cut Ties with Him Prior to Anti-Semitic Rants
10/13/2022 1:03 PM PT
While many people assumed JPMorgan Chase Bank cut ties with Kanye West after his recent anti-Semitic attacks, the decision was actually made weeks ago after Ye voiced his displeasure with the bank.
In a letter circulated by Candace Owens Wednesday night -- which had the date cropped out -- Chase announced it was ending the relationship with Yeezy Inc. A source familiar with the correspondence tells us the letter was actually sent back on September 20 ... well before Kanye wore his 'White Lives Matter' shirt or before he made the anti-Semitic remarks.
It was early September when Kanye aired out his grievances with Chase, writing, "I went to JP Morgan but of course they won't give me no deal flow cause Jin Ulrich is on the board of both adidas and JP Morgan."
Obviously, it was clear -- Ye had beef with his bank -- and the fact the letter was dated shortly after that rant seemingly indicates his beef led to the end of the working relationship.
As we reported, Kanye's words have gotten him into some trouble as of late -- gaining criticism from the public and even causing LeBron James and Maverick Carter to pull an episode of "The Shop" with Kanye before it even aired because of the "dangerous stereotypes" he allegedly spewed through the interview.