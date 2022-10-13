Kanye West and Candace Owens in Constant Communication, She's Influencing Him

Turns out Kanye West and Candace Owens didn't just decide to wear their "White Lives Matter" shirts on a whim -- the two have been planning it for weeks -- with some of Kanye's former friends telling us she's acting as his chief advisor in his day-to-day life.

Sources close to Kanye tell us ... Candace has been reaching out to people on Kanye's behalf, working to set up calls, meetings and appearances.

We're told folks who were close to Kanye (many have distanced themselves after his recent attacks) believe he's in a bad space mentally, and anyone working to persuade him to do anything other than get help doesn't have his best interests at heart.

What's more ... Ye showed up to Candace's film premiere in Nashville Wednesday. Ray J was also in attendance, a reunion sources told us was coordinated by Owens in spite of Kim Kardashian.

Our sources say it's unclear if Candace is getting paid by Ye as an advisor, but one source says, "Anyone taking money from him is taking advantage of him." As far as Candace's involvement in Kanye's life, the same source said, "She's gonna run him into the ground."

Earlier this week, Candace leaked an old voicemail from Kim Kardashian to Ray J in which Kim called Whitney Houston -- whom Ray was dating at the time -- an "Old hag."

Our Kanye sources say they believe Candace leaked the vm to show her allegiance to Kanye, especially against Kim, whom Kanye has accused of "kidnapping" the couple's kids.

One of the reasons Kanye's former allies believe Candace is in his ear ... until recently he was conciliatory with Kim, seemingly agreeing she would have the kids around 80% of the time, and he would have ongoing involvement in their lives.

Play video content ABC

As for his recent rants, a source tells us, "Kanye cannot get out of his own damn way, which is the root of every issue personally and professionally." The question ... is he getting advice?