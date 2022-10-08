Justin Bieber Ending Friendship with Kanye West After Ye Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job.

If you missed it, Kanye went after Hailey on social media after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose" and told Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.

Sources close to Justin and Hailey tell us they're obviously hurt by Kanye's attacks -- especially since they were there for him in 2020 when he was going through a tough time in his life -- traveling to Wyoming to visit him at his ranch.

It's obvious, but we're told both believe Kanye crossed the line, especially because Hailey never attacked him in her defense of Gabriella ... she only said supportive things about her friend after Kanye publicly ripped into her. What's more, Hailey claims she's never got a nose job.

Our sources say Justin has always been super supportive and sensitive to Kanye's issues, but this time, he's gotta distance himself and stand up for his wife.