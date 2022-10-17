NBA's James Bouknight Arrested For Driving While Impaired
10/17/2022 10:03 AM PT
Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired early Sunday morning ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.
The 6'4", 160-pounder was booked around 1:51 AM, according to the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office in North Carolina. His bond was listed at $2,500.
Bouknight was a star for the UConn Huskies before going 11th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He averaged 4.6 points in 31 games in his rookie campaign ... including a 24-point performance against the Sacramento Kings.
Bouknight's arrest adds to a hellish offseason for the Hornets ... after star Miles Bridges was accused of abusing his girlfriend in front of their children. Former Charlotte forward Montrezl Harrell -- who recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers -- was also busted for having marijuana in his car.
The Hornets released a statement ... saying, "We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information."
"We will have no further comment at this time."
Story developing ...