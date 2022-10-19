Jerry Jones Reportedly Told Robert Kraft 'Don't F*** With Me' At Owners' Meeting

Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated argument at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday ... and things apparently got so tense between the two, Jones told Kraft, "Don't f*** with me."

Jones and Kraft met with other league owners in New York to discuss a variety of issues ... but at one point, according to ESPN, the Cowboys and Patriots honchos got into over commissioner Roger Goodell's future contract.

Per the outlet, Jones wanted changes to Goodell's deal ... but Kraft didn't. The disagreement, according to ESPN, led to an exchange where Jones dropped the F-bomb comment.

"Excuse me," Kraft reportedly replied to Jones' remark.

"Don't mess me," Jones responded, per the outlet.

Kraft then reportedly got his way ... with the owners siding with him in a 31-1 vote.

The alleged tiff wasn't the only drama at the owners' meeting on Tuesday ... as we reported, Colts boss Jim Irsay ruffled Commanders' feathers after he voiced support for the ouster of Washington owner Daniel Snyder.