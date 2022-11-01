Stassie Karanikolaou Throws Halloween Party, Celebs Go All Out in Costume

Stassie Karanikolaou is taking after her BFF Kylie Jenner when it comes to throwing a banger ... she had a huge Halloween party and some of the biggest celebs pulled up in killer 'fits.

The shindig went down Halloween night at Delilah in L.A., and Stassie stunned in her take on Medusa.

Lots of stars pulled up in their season's best including ... Lil Nas X, Tyga, and David Dobrik. MGK and Megan Fox also showed up in their couples costume.

Among other big names in the building ... Tana Mongeau, Todd Gurley, Wiz Khalifa and girlfriend Aimee Aguilar, Diplo, Addison Rae and Omer Fedi.

Chantel Jeffries, Bronny James, Adam Lambert, Anwar Hadid also were in attendance for the affair -- which seemed to be lacking spookiness, but more than made up for it with the badass costumes.