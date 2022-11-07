Shaquem Griffin Movie In The Works, Twin Bro Shaquill Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

A flick about the inspiring story of Shaquem Griffin could be coming to a silver screen near you ... so says his twin bro, Shaquill Griffin, who tells TMZ Sports a movie about the former one-handed NFL player is in the works!!

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback revealed the news to us out at LAX this week ... although he was mum on further details about the project.

He did say, though, that he would have no problem playing the role of himself in the film ... saying he's got real-deal acting chops!

Of course, the movie would no doubt be amazing regardless of who plays the bros in it ... considering just how special Shaquem's story is.

If you're unfamiliar, Shaquem had his left hand amputated when he was just 4 years old ... but went on to become a mega football star, playing for the Seahawks and Dolphins before officially retiring earlier this year.

As for what he's up to now that his football career is over ... Shaquill tells us his brother is thriving -- becoming a damn good motivational speaker.