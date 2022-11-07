Giants' Xavier McKinney Speaks Out After ATV Accident, 'Nothing Reckless'

Play video content SNY

Bad news Giants fans ... star safety Xavier McKinney will be out several weeks after he was injured in an ATV accident in Cabo during the bye week.

The 23-year-old broke the news on Monday morning, saying he flew out to Mexico for the Giants' off days ... but, unfortunately, got hurt while he was on a sightseeing ATV tour.

"I had an accident and injured my hand," he said in a note on Twitter. "The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks."

It's a big blow for New York, as McKinney -- who was named a team captain this season -- is a key player on the Big Blue's defense. So far this season, he has 38 total tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.

"I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building here in NY," McKinney added.

The Giants are 6-2 coming out of the bye and have several important games coming up, including division matchups with the 6-2 Cowboys and the 8-0 Eagles.