Bankroll Freddie Indicted on Drug and Gun Charges

Quality Control’s Bankroll Freddie hopefully can find time to exercise “patience” like his recent hit with Lil Baby suggests -- the feds are charging the Arkansas rapper in a firearms and drug case.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop the 28-year Freddie Gladney was part of a massive 61-count indictment ... along with 34 other defendants, and is currently in custody.

We're told Wednesday's round-up is part of a larger investigation involving around 70 people all facing similar charges and circumstances.

According to the indictment, Freddie and his East AR crew conspired to sell massive amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana between March 2021 to October 2022.

Freddie is also facing weapons charges for allegedly possessing multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

We're told the feds also seized jewelry and cash from several of the defendants totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.