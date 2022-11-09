La La Anthony Pulls Super Rare Spider-Man Card Worth Over $100K!

Play video content Goldin

La La Anthony ensured her son, Kiyan, will have the best birthday gift ever ... she pulled a one-of-a-kind Miles Morales Spider-Man card worth over $100K, and mom's reaction is amazing!!

And, the odds of landing the unique card ... one in 602,400!

Anthony recently visited Ken Goldin at the Goldin Auctions company headquarters in New Jersey where she cracked boxes from the 2021-22 Upper Deck Marvel Spider-Man set.

“Breaking boxes with my son Kiyan is the highlight of the hobby for me," La La said. "I love understanding a world he’s a part of and enjoys so much. I was so excited to bring home this incredibly rare card to him, it’s truly a gift of a lifetime."

La La's reaction when she saw the card was priceless ... she was absolutely shocked, explaining they'd never landed such a prized card in the past.

Kiyan, 15, is an avid collector of Marvel and superhero cards, so the gift from mom will surely mean a lot to the rising hoops star.

“The fact that La La pulled this one-of-a-kind card featuring Miles – an inspiration and hero that so many people look up to – is really marvelous," Goldin, who has sold some of the most valuable memorabilia items ever, told us.

"This was the first one-of-one card I’ve ever pulled in my more than 40 years of collecting, too which made it even more special!”