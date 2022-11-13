YouTuber Deji Gunning For Jake Paul Rematch After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul might have to get ready for a rematch ... but we're not talking Tyron Woodley or Anderson Silva -- his first-ever opponent tells TMZ Sports he'd love to have another shot at the Problem Child!!

Internet superstar Deji just went up against the one and only Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in Saudi Arabia ... and he spoke with us about his preparations for The Best Ever -- as well as potential future matchups.

Deji says he treated the fight 100% seriously as he geared up for the bout ... but at the same time, he didn't want to psyche himself out before stepping in the ring.

As far as his boxing game goes, Deji tells us he isn't just in it for a huge paycheck -- he wants the viewers to see how much he's improved his game since going up against Jake in 2018.

Deji says he'd love to avenge his loss to Jake in due time ... telling us it's something he'll always want to do, but he may need to add a bit more to his record before going up against Jake again.

For Saturday's fight, Deji knew there'd be a ton of big names -- including Jake -- who would be checking out how much he's improved over the years.