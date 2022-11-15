Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Mug Shot Released After Alleged McDonald's Attack

11/15/2022 12:10 AM PT

TMZ Sports has obtained Ben Gordon's mug shot after he allegedly attacked two McDonald's security guards in Chicago ... with the ex-NBA star appearing alert and wide-eyed.

As we previously reported, Gordon was being escorted out of a local Mickey D's on Nov. 4 when he allegedly hit a 29-year-old male guard in the face and threw him to the ground. He is also accused of shoving a second 21-year-old male guard during the altercation.

It's unclear what led to the altercation, but the former NBA lottery pick appeared to have a blank stare as he posed for his mug shot shortly after being taken into custody.

39-year-old Gordon was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery ... and his first court date is slated for next month.

The Nov. 4 arrest adds to Gordon's growing list of off-court issues since retiring in 2017 -- he was most recently accused of punching his 10-year-old son in an airport for dropping a book ... and right after he made bail in that case, he was taken into custody in connection to a 2020 assault in Manhattan.

