Gucci Mane Reveals Plans to Sign B.G. for $1 Million After Prison Sentence
11/30/2022 1:24 PM PT
Hot Boys rapper B.G. was centered in an internet hoax this week, and Gucci Mane took the bait -- but in doing so, he revealed the cards he's playing for the incarcerated Cash Money Records OG.
Gucci excitedly tweeted Tuesday ... posting a pic of B.G. with a $1 million offer to sign with his 1017 Records, highlighting the respect he had for the Louisiana-born rapper.
Once the purported video of B.G. was debunked -- it wasn't really him -- Gucci deleted the tweet ... seemingly crushing his hopes to boost his So Icy Boyz roster.
B.G. Free pic.twitter.com/K2BebUaPaY— Bruh Mane (@BroMane5thflo) November 30, 2022 @BroMane5thflo
Gucci does have some open slots -- he recently dropped an up-and-coming rapper from the label in a 24-hour timespan -- but many signs point to B.G. returning to Cash Money if he stays in the rap game.
B.G. -- 'Hot Boys' Rapper Sentenced to Prison
Cash Money boss Birdman has been teasing B.G.’s early release from his 14-year prison sentence for months … despite his 2021 conditional release being denied.
The Chopper City rapper is currently holed up in California’s FCI Herlong Detention Center with a current release date of April 7, 2024. He’s been incarcerated on a federal gun charge since 2012.
He’s currently asking fans to send pics, but if Birdman's right he'll be able to meet some fans in person soon enough!!!